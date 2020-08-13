Congress MP Bajwa Heaps Pressure On Punjab CM Captain Amarinder; Reads 'SIT Failures' List

Congress MP Pratab Bajwa on Wednesday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh saying that the Chief Minister has lost his mental balance on being questioned by his own party members over the 121 deaths in the Hooch tragedy.

"Captain saheb lost his mental balance after we (Bajwa and Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo) raised questions on 121 deaths in hooch tragedy as he is thinking that his own party MP is questioning him," Bajwa told ANI.

"Two years ago, a railway accident occurred in Amritsar in which 60 people died. You formed an SIT but nothing happened. Then a blast took place in a cracker factory in Batala, SIT was formed but nothing happened. So, in Hooch tragedy, we ask the SIT you are forming: Can commissioner Jalandhar investigate because excise dept is with Captain Amarinder? The police is headed by Amarinder Singh as a home minister," Bajwa said.

He added, "I just approached Governor to dig out the losses incurred by the excise department. About illicit distilleries, we gave a memorandum to Governor that this hooch tragedy should be investigated by ED or CBI. On this, he (Amarinder Singh) lost mental balance and now it has reached such a stage that police security for me was withdrawn."

"I want to ask Capt Amarinder Singh if he believes in democracy. You're democratically elected CM and not maharaja of Patiala," Bajwa said on Punjab CM's remark on his (Bajwa's) letter to Chandigarh DGP.

"CM and Punjab DGP are responsible for any harm caused to me," says the letter by Bajwa to Chandigarh DGP which he sent after the chief minister revoked Bajwa's security.

"I am an MP, a constitutional post of the same party. My father was martyred while fighting against fundamentalists in 1987. In 1990 there was a major bomb blast targeting me in which all the cars were blown away. My elder brother is a war hero of Kargil. From 1980 till now I had Punjab police cover and the security is given to someone based on threat perception and not based on political affiliations. Whoever has a threat, the state's job is to protect that person," he added.

The letter by Bajwa is a result of the CM's retaliation to Bajwa's earlier remarks when the CM asked him to write to DGP or to the Congress High Command in Delhi if he has any complaints with the state government.

Tearing through Bajwa's letter to DGP Gupta, the Chief Minister said it reflected the Rajya Sabha MP's total "frustration and desperation" and exposed his own "shameless lies" in the matter.

"If he (Bajwa) does not have confidence in me or my government, why has he not approached the party high command all this time with his grouses? Does he have no faith even in them?" asked the Chief Minister.

(with ANI inputs)

