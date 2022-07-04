CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Again Urges PM Modi To Grant Special Status To Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given a warm send-off to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gannavaram Airport. CM Reddy also gave a letter to PM Modi appealing to release pending arrears and urged PM to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

In the letter, the Chief Minister requested to release the resource gap grant of Rs 34,125.5 crore and asked to clear the due of Rs 6,627.28 crore which was put by Telangana Discoms to Andhra Pradesh Genco. Also, he asked the Prime Minister to kindly consider the revised estimates of the Polavaram Project and give approval for Rs 55,548.87 crore.

Further, the Andhra Pradesh CM reminded the Prime Minister that the ration given to the State under the National Food Security Act is not rational and this is causing serious damage to the state. CM Reddy requested PM Modi to take appropriate measures to amend the same. He appealed for adequate financial support for newly established medical colleges in the state and also requested clearances for Bhogapuram Airport, as well as requested the PM to allocate iron ore mines to APMDC. He urged the Prime Minister to grant Special Status to Andhra Pradesh, which would help the State to recover from the bifurcation.

PM Modi unveils freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju statue

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, PM Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled a 30-feet tall bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district.

Recalling Alluri's war cry to the British, "Dum hai to mujhe rok lo" (Stop me if you have the guts), the Prime Minister said that people of the country were now using a similar slogan, "Dum hai to hamein rok lo" as they were bravely confronting many challenges and difficulties. "The 130 crore citizens of the country, in unison and capability, are daring the challenges and saying Stop us if you have the guts', PM Modi observed. He said inspiration drawn from the likes of Alluri would take the country to great heights.

"There are new ideas and new possibilities now. The youth are now carrying the responsibility on their shoulders and taking the nation forward," he added. Paying glowing tributes to Alluri, popularly called the "Manyam Veerudu" (Hero of the Forest), PM Modi pointed out that the legendary freedom fighter was a symbol of "Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat" (one nation, best nation).

Image: PTI