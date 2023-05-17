Last Updated:

TDP Surviving On Ventilator, Won’t Be Able To Bag Even 2nd Place In Polls: Jagan Reddy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, said on Tuesday that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will not get even second place in the next assembly polls

Politics News
 
| Written By
Simran Singh
Jagan Mohan Reddy

Image: ANI


In a striking attack against the opposition, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, said on Tuesday that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will not get even second place in the next assembly elections.

While addressing a public meeting, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "TDP and Jana Sena have no guts to contest all 175 seats independently but are trying to forge alliances for political survival. TDP will not get even second place in the next elections."

CM Reddy further took a jibe at TDP president Chandrababu Naidu, calling him a "backstabber conspirator."

"TDP president Chandrababu Naidu only knows about backstabbing political alliances and making conspiracies and gimmicks while his foster son Pawan Kalyan dances to his tunes, parroting the septuagenarian’s words and willing to make new political alliances and grant divorces at will," he said.

" TDP and Jana Sena have no political credibility at all as Chandrababu remembers SCs, STs, BCs and minorities only at the time of elections while Pawan Kalyan plays second fiddle to Naidu as part of their political match-fixing," he added.

He added that he could not think of a single welfare programme implemented during Chandrababu Naidu's 14-year tenure in the state.

"The TDP chief never gets tired of claiming he made prime ministers and presidents. But when we think of his 14-year rule, not even a single welfare scheme comes to mind. Instead, he is remembered only for his backstabbing and cheating nature," he said.

READ | Courts shouldn't get into making laws: Jagan Reddy decries HC verdict on 3 capitals in AP

"As Opposition leader, I built my house at Tadepalli, and as Chief Minister, I am living there. But Chandrababu built his palace at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad when he was in power and is now living there after losing the elections. His foster son is also not willing to stay in the state. What good will they do to the people except pursue the policy of loot, stash, and devour?" he asked.

READ | Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Reddy hoists Tiranga, pays floral tribute to Pengali Venkayya

He also mentioned that TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are jealous of the current government’s welfare schemes.

"While Chandrababu Naidu has no concern even for those who died in stampedes in his public meetings held in narrow lanes, his foster son is happy with packages. Both of them have become jealous of the government’s welfare schemes. The government spent over Rs. 2,10,000 crore in the last four years on a plethora of welfare schemes and fulfilled 98 percent of election promises," he said.

READ | Andhra CM YS Jagan Reddy expresses shock after stampede during TDP rally in Guntur kills 3

(With input from ANI)

READ | Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's flight makes emergency landing post technical snag; probe launched
READ | CBI arrests Jagan Reddy's uncle Bhaskar Reddy in MP Vivekananda Reddy's murder case

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT