In a striking attack against the opposition, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, said on Tuesday that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will not get even second place in the next assembly elections.

While addressing a public meeting, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "TDP and Jana Sena have no guts to contest all 175 seats independently but are trying to forge alliances for political survival. TDP will not get even second place in the next elections."

CM Reddy further took a jibe at TDP president Chandrababu Naidu, calling him a "backstabber conspirator."

"TDP president Chandrababu Naidu only knows about backstabbing political alliances and making conspiracies and gimmicks while his foster son Pawan Kalyan dances to his tunes, parroting the septuagenarian’s words and willing to make new political alliances and grant divorces at will," he said.

" TDP and Jana Sena have no political credibility at all as Chandrababu remembers SCs, STs, BCs and minorities only at the time of elections while Pawan Kalyan plays second fiddle to Naidu as part of their political match-fixing," he added.

He added that he could not think of a single welfare programme implemented during Chandrababu Naidu's 14-year tenure in the state.

"The TDP chief never gets tired of claiming he made prime ministers and presidents. But when we think of his 14-year rule, not even a single welfare scheme comes to mind. Instead, he is remembered only for his backstabbing and cheating nature," he said.

"As Opposition leader, I built my house at Tadepalli, and as Chief Minister, I am living there. But Chandrababu built his palace at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad when he was in power and is now living there after losing the elections. His foster son is also not willing to stay in the state. What good will they do to the people except pursue the policy of loot, stash, and devour?" he asked.

He also mentioned that TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are jealous of the current government’s welfare schemes.

"While Chandrababu Naidu has no concern even for those who died in stampedes in his public meetings held in narrow lanes, his foster son is happy with packages. Both of them have become jealous of the government’s welfare schemes. The government spent over Rs. 2,10,000 crore in the last four years on a plethora of welfare schemes and fulfilled 98 percent of election promises," he said.

(With input from ANI)