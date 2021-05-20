CM Jagan Seen Without COVID Mask At Andhra Assembly Session; TDP's Nara Lokesh Unsparing

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, a single day budget session was held in the state on Thursday. However, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and many other MLAs were seen sitting without a face mask, flouting COVID-19 norms at the Assembly session. The Opposition Telugu Desam Party, which had boycotted the budget session due to the Coronavirus surge, attacked CM Reddy for failing to wear a mask.

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh took to Twitter to share the image of YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy in the assembly session without a mask and asked “What example does the Chief Minister give to the people by not wearing a mask when he spends crores of rupees on advertisements with his photo, encouraging people to follow COVID-19 norms?”

“If the state turns into a graveyard in the second wave, will you spill smiles and risk thousands of more lives without wearing a mask yourself?” he questioned further.

With the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the country, the caseload in Andhra Pradesh also witnessed a spike in recent months. However, in a positive development, recoveries outnumbered fresh cases of coronavirus in the state after a long gap on Wednesday as the state reported 24,819 and 23,160 in that order, apart from 106 deaths. The total positives reached 14,98,532. The gross recoveries increased to 12,79,110 while the toll climbed to 9,686, according to the latest bulletin. The active caseload decreased to 2,09,736, it said.

Andhra Pradesh Govt Issues Oxygen Manufacturing Policy

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and the growth in demand for medical Oxygen, the Andhra government has unveiled the AP Industrial Gases and Medical Oxygen Manufacturing Policy 2021-22. The CM is keen to ensure that the state doesn’t land in a precarious situation due to lack of production. The demand for medical Oxygen has grown due to the COVID second wave and is currently at 600-700 MT. The state’s capacity is currently at 364 MT and the rest of the demand is being met through supplies from Odisha, West Bengal and Karnataka

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has extended lockdown restrictions across the state till the end of May. With Section 144 in effect, stores and businesses are allowed to remain open from 6 am to 12 pm, but shops and commercial businesses are prohibited from operating after 12 pm.