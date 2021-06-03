CM Jagan's Sister YS Sharmila Floats Political Party 'YSR Telangana Party'; KCR On Notice

Months after taking the political plunge, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila has registered her outfit under the name 'YSR Telangana Party' on Thursday, sources informed. YS Sharmila will launch her political outfit on 8 July - the birth anniversary of her late father YS Rajashekhara Reddy. YS Sharmila's outfit bares virtually the same name which is currently headed by her brother and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, named after the siblings' late father & former Andhra Pradesh CM.

Andhra CM Jagan's sister YS Sharmila takes the political plunge

Taking the political plunge, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila in April had announced that she will launch her own Telangana-based party on 8 July. Lashing out at CM K Chandrashekhara Rao, Sharmila vowed to get 'Rajanna Rajyam' - her father's rule in erstwhile undivided Andra Pradesh. While her mother Vijayamma had joined her onstage, her brother - Jagan has already distanced himself from Sharmila's party claiming he was against expanding the party in Telangana. Jagan also shares a very cordial relationship with TRS chief KCR who had attended his oath ceremony.

Addressing a public meeting in Telangana's Khammam, YS Sharmila had said, "We are going to start a new party. I will get Rajanna Rajyam, to give the jobs that Rajashekar had issued notice in 2004, 2006, 2008. KCR told that he will give jobs, did he give jobs? No, he did. We need a party to question the Chief Minister."

She had added, "During the formation of Telangana there were many people who ended their lives, but after the formation of Telangana many more are forced to end their life. There is no chance for MLAs and MPs to meet the CM. Congress party can not fight with KCR as it only benefits its own MLAs. What about the promises made by BJP? They had promised a rail factory but its still not implemented."

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court is scheduled to pronounce on Friday its verdict on a plea by the Anna YSR Congress seeking de-recognition of YSR Congress Party for using the ''YSR'' acronym. Justice Prateek Jalan will deliver the judgment which was reserved on April 7. The Anna YSR Congress Party, in its plea, has opposed the use of acronym YSR Congress Party in the letterheads of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh. The Anna YSR has contended that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party was registered in the name of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and alleged that it is illegally using the letterheads with the acronym of YSR Congress Party.