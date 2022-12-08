BJP's Jairam Thakur Wins From Seraj Seat With Huge Margin But Party Trails In HP

In a breaking election update from the state of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has won in the Seraj seat with over 20,400 votes margin. As far as the overall update is concerned, Congress is leading in 37 seats and BJP in 29 seats, even as the former has not won a single seat yet.

On the other hand, BJP leader Rakesh Kumar has registered victory from the Sundernagar seat defeating Congress' Sohan Lal with an 8,125 votes margin, according to Election Commission.

Himachal has been a tough turf for both parties who have managed to secure power alternatively since 1993. Given BJP wins even by a small margin, it would break the trend and form a government for a rare second consecutive term.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections

The Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh took place in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The major political parties in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The votes are being counted today.

As per Republic Media Network's poll of polls, the PMARQ, Matrize News Communication and C-Voter exit polls have projected that the BJP is likely to win an average of 37 seats in Himachal Pradesh. On the other hand, Congress is forecast to bag an average of 30 seats.

Earlier in 2017, the BJP comfortably managed to reach the majority mark by winning 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly, whereas Congress could win only 21 seats. Apart from these major parties in the state, independent candidates won two seats and CPI(M) won one seat.