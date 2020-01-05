BJP MLA Ram Kadam Attacks Shiv Sena, Says ‘all The CM Is Left To Do Is, Sign Documents’

BJP MLA Ram Kadam took a jibe at ex-ally Shiv Sena for bagging fewer ministries and departments than UPA partners --- the NCP and the Congress, saying that all Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be left to do is sign documents.

Speaking to Republic TV, Kadam said, "Shiv Sena is left with few departments. So all the CM is left to do is sign documents. The CM can't even oppose proposals by the Congress and NCP ministers, because if he does, the government will collapse."

The BJP has been consistently targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Last week, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the coalition won't last for long and predicted its gradual collapse. BJP leaders have upped the ante against the Uddhav government missing no chance to undermine its legitimacy and political compromise.

'Many legislators are unhappy'

Ram Kadam also pointed out that the cabinet portfolio allocation came a week after the ministers were sworn-in.

Kadam said, "It's unfortunate that it takes them seven days to allocate cabinet portfolios after swearing-in as ministers. Many legislators are unhappy for not getting cabinet berths and there's a fear within the three parties that MLAs may flip."

UPA allies used CM post as bait for Sena

Ram Kadam added, "What did Shiv Sena get? All the important cabinet portfolios are with the NCP and Congress. This proves that the two parties (Congress, NCP) used the CM post as bait for Shiv Sena to get power."

Shiv Sena had to cede important portfolios like Home and Finance to the alliance partners –Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Cabinet portfolios

Sharad Pawar's NCP emerged victorious in acquiring the plumpest portfolios in the state. NCP was allocated with – Home Ministry, Finance Ministry, Irrigation Department, Food and Supply among others. The Congress bagged departments like Public Works Department (PWD), Revenue, Textile, Education, Energy, among others. Meanwhile, Thackeray's Shiv Sena got Tourism and Environment, Industries and Mining, Urban Development, Agriculture, among others.

