'CM KCR Is A Rattled Man': BJP Decries Protocol Violation During PM Modi's Telangana Visit

On Saturday, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for deciding to not receive PM Modi at the Hyderabad airport. In a video message, he opined that this indicated the CM's insecurity owing to the rapid expansion of the BJP in the state. Coming down heavily on the purported attempt to undermine the position of the PM, he urged the TRS supremo to be magnanimous and handle situations like this with dignity and respect. To buttress his point, he highlighted that KCR was welcoming the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the airport today itself.

K Krishna Sagar Rao remarked, "CM KCR seems to be a rattled man these days especially now that the entire national leadership is in Hyderabad for the National Executive meeting. Now, CM KCR is trying to play hide and seek with PM Narendra Modi and it is certainly out of fear of BJP growing in Telangana by the next election time and switching the government right here. Now, if not for fear, why is he trying to avoid a protocol which is the best practice? When the PM of India arrives in a state, the CM tends to welcome him. But this is the third time in a row- CM KCR has avoided PM Narendra Modi."

He added, "Not that we actually have any problem with that, but it is a clear protocol violation. In fact, today is a very piquant day because at 11 am, Yashwant Sinha- the opposition candidate for the President's Election is coming here and CM KCR is going to the airport to receive him. But 2-3 hours after, PM Narendra Modi is going to arrive at the same airport and CM KCR is going to be missing in action also by just nominating one Minister to receive PM Narendra Modi. He is not just trying to break protocol but is also trying to undermine the presence and the position of the PM."

Telangana Minister to receive PM Modi

KCR has deputed Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who holds the portfolios of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development and Cinematography, to receive the PM when he lands at 2.55 pm and see him off two days later. During PM Modi's last two visits to the state also, KCR avoided welcoming him at the airport amid the growing animosity between TRS and BJP. The Telangana CM's actions are being seen in the light of the BJP emerging as a key player in Telangana politics by winning 4 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election, 48 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation wards and the Dubbak and Huzurabad by-elections.