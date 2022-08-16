CM KCR Skips Event Hosted By Telangana Guv At Her Residence On Independence Day

In an expected move, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao skipped the ‘At Home’ gathering hosted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on the 76th Independence Day. All the Cabinet ministers, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MPs, MLAs, MLCs, etc also steered clear of the August 15 event.

KCR, who was expected to be present for the gathering is said to have dropped out at the last minute. The CM had given indication that he had mended fences with the Governor when he attended the swearing-in of the Chief Justice of the High Court last month. However, his absence at Raj Bhavan on Monday once again sheds light on his sour relations with the Governor.

While the CM stayed away from the event, the sprawling lawns of Raj Bhavan witnessed the participation of the former Governor of Maharashtra Ch Vidyasagar Rao, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, Dubbak MLA Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, besides other senior politicians across parties, retired and serving bureaucrats, as well as officials from the Armed Forces.

Other prominent attendees included DG (Anti Corruption Bureau) Anjani Kumar, ADGP (Law and Order) Jitender, Commissioners of Police Hyderabad and Rachakonda, CV Anand and Mahesh Bhagwat, ADGP (Intelligence) Anil Kumar, Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Backward Classes Welfare department Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham.

Growing distance between Raj Bhavan & Pragati Bhavan

The relations between Governor Soundararajan and Chief Minister KCR turned sour after she kept the MLC nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy, under Governor's quota pending for months, despite Cabinet approval in August 2021. The Chief Minister later nominated Kaushik Reddy under MLA's quota in December 2021.

The Governor's decision to set up a 'grievance box' at Raj Bhavan in January this year to enable people to lodge complaints further widened the gap between her and the CM.

Following this, KCR skipped Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan on January 26. He also skipped official Ugadi celebrations held at the Governor's office in April. The tussle grew intense with Governor complaining to the Centre over protocol violations by the state government during her visits to districts.