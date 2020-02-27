WATCH: Delhi CM Kejriwal Asked About Tahir Hussain's 'riot Factory'; Puts Onus On Police

In a fiery response to AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's alleged involvement in the Delhi violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that strict action must be taken against rioters responsible for the violence while addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat. Slamming politics on riots, he said irrespective of which party the rioter belongs to, he should not be spared. Moreover, putting the onus on Delhi police which comes under the Home Ministry, he stated all riot-inciters and rioters must be put in jail.

Delhi CM to police: 'Spare no one'

"Strict action should be taken on him (Tahir Hussain). I don't have police in my power. If I had the police, I too would have taken strict action against him," he said adding, "No politics should be done on national security and such riots. Irrespective of whether one belongs to AAP, BJP or Congress, whoever has attempted to incite violence, whoever has created violence should not be spared - even if he is a minister in my cabinet. No one should be spared."

He added, "Why are you asking their (rioters) reaction on this? Will rioters be punished on their word? Put those responsible in jail - if rioters are theirs (BJP) then punish them, if they are ours (AAP) give them double punishment."

IB Officer's family alleges murder-link with Tahir Hussain

On Wednesday, the family of the martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer stating that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly brutally murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought allegedly by Hussain. Hussain has denied his involvement and welcomed any investigation into his involvement.

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 34

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 34 and injuring over 189. Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed and NSA Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) and Delhi CM has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Congress delegation met President Kovind slammed the transfer of Delhi HC Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab amid the Delhi violence hearing and called for the removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The police have filed 48 FIRs and have arrested 105 to date. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

