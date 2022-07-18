CM Kejriwal Irked By Centre's Pending Clearance On Singapore Visit; 'I Am Not A Criminal'

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal stated that there might be a "political reason" behind the delay in granting him permission to visit Singapore for a global summit. Irked over the pending clearance from the Centre, the leader said he is not a criminal but an elected CM of a state. This visit would be nothing but will bring glory to the country, he added.

Arvind Kejriwal irked by Centre's pending clearance on Singapore visit

"It's not like I'm a criminal. I'm an elected CM of a state in the country. It's beyond my understanding why I'm being prohibited from visiting World Cities Summit, Singapore. I think this visit would only bring more glory to India," said Kejriwal while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

The AAP supremo further said that it will be a matter of pride for India as the world is inspired by the health and education model of Delhi. The country will feel proud when the model of Delhi's schools, hospitals, mohalla clinics, free electricity, and others will be presented on a global platform.

This comes a day after Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission to attend the 'World Cities Summit' in Singapore.

"My Singapore visit will elevate the country's pride and stature. The Government of Singapore has invited us to present the Delhi model at the global summit. During the summit, the Delhi model has to be presented in front of many big leaders of the world. Today, the whole world wants to know about the Delhi model. This invitation is a matter of pride and honour for the country," the letter stated.

The World Cities Summit is a forum for leaders and industry experts to address the challenges of a livable and sustainable city and to deliberate on integrated urban solutions. This year, the summit is being held between July 31 and August 3. In June, Kejriwal informed that he had accepted the invitation of the Singapore high commissioner, Simon Wong, to attend the summit.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister also voted to elect the next President in the national capital on Monday and wished that the country gets a worthy candidate.