CM Kejriwal Makes Huge Claim, Says CBI Arrested Manish Sisodia Due To 'political Pressure'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday made a huge claim that "most" officers of the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) were against the arrest of his Deputy Manish Sisodia who the central agency arrested on February 26.

Taking to his Twitter, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed that CBI officers were against the arrest of Sisodia as there was no evidence against him. He said that CBI officers were forced to arrest teh Delhi Deputy CM because of the "political pressure" from their "political masters".

"I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters," he tweeted, without telling how he get the information.

Kejriwal calls arrest of Sisodia 'dirty politics'

Responding to his deputy chief minister's arrest, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Manish Sisodia is "innocent", adding that people will respond to it. Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP party for its alleged "dirty politics".

"Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Manish. Everyone is watching. People are understanding everything. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. Our struggle will get stronger," he tweeted in Hindi.