CM Kejriwal Promises 'free Trip To Ram Mandir For Delhi's Elderly' Post-construction

Making a surprising announcement in Delhi Assembly, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, said that his government will arrange for free darshan for Delhi's senior citizens after the 'Grand Ram Temple' is constructed in Ayodhya. Addressing the Budget session, Kejriwal termed himself a 'Hanuman Bhakt' and explained the concept of 'Ram Rajya' founded on 10 principles. Including most of his own government's schemes, Kejriwal listed hunger-free, good education, good health facilities, free electricity, free drinking water, jobs, shelters for the homeless, women safety, respect for the elderly, and equality as the 'principles of Ram Rajya' - on which he claims to have based his government.

Delhi CM offers free darshan in Ram Mandir

Kejriwal's 'Hanuman Bhakt' quip

During the run-up to the Delhi polls in 2020, amid BJP's onslaught on AAP for the continued CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, Arvind Kejriwal had come out as a 'Hanuman Bhakt'. Countering BJP's Hindutva push, he recited the Hanuman Chalisa at a Townhall and made public trips to Hanuman temples. While Sisodia backed the Shaheen Bagh protests, Kejriwal himself was silent on it - refusing to comment on it even after the polls. Focusing on a campaign based on his government's schemes and 'soft Hindutva', Kejriwal was sworn in as CM for his third consecutive term in February 2020.

Mandir Trust's fund campaign

Recently, Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Champat Rai announced that the 45-day fund drive for the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya had been completed on February 27. Estimating that around Rs 2500 crores had been received as donations till March 4, Rai said that 10 crore households in 4 lakh villages had been approached by 9 lakh volunteers. Setting a 3-year deadline, VHP urged devotees to continue donating using the trust's website.

Several prominent leaders like President Kovind, Digvijay Singh, Amarinder Singh, Chirag Paswan, Aparna Yadav have donated to the fund. While the drive has found backing by Congress-backed NSUI, it has been opposed by Shiv Sena which said that Ram Janmabhoomi trust's fund campaign is an insult to Lord Ram as he was the 'King of Ayodhya'. The way for the Ram Mandir- a long-cherished BJP dream- was paved by the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, when it pronounced a unanimous verdict, awarding the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. PM Modi did the Bhoomi Pujan, laying the foundation for the Ram Mandir on August 5, 2020.