CM Kejriwal 'proud' As Delhi Emerges As City With Highest Density Of CCTV Cameras Globally

Nation's capital Delhi has topped the Forbes list of cities with most CCTV cameras per square mile, beating Shanghai, New York and London. Following the announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and shared the news with much pride and joy. He also felicitated engineers and officers involved with the camera installation mission and complimented them for achieving the goals in "such a short time." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) official Twitter handle also shared the list of the top 10 cities with the most CCTV cameras per square mile.

On Thursday, August 26, Forbes India published it's "World's No. 1 City with most CCTV cameras per square mile," and Delhi secured the top position with 1,826.6 cameras. It was followed by London with 1,138.5 and Chennai with 609.9 cameras per square mile. India's economic capital Mumbai also secured the 18th position in the list with over 150 cameras installed per square mile. Delhi surpassed most cities from China- Shenzhen, Shanghai, Qingdao, Beijing, Xiamen, and many more. The reports were based on the analysis of 150 cities across the world. Take a look at the top 10 list of cities by Forbes India shared by AAP.

Delhi is in the top 50 in the "safest city" list by EIU

The announcement comes after Delhi was ranked among the top 50 in the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) list of "safest cities" across the world. While Delhi made it to the 48th rank, Mumbai secured the 50th position in the list. Delhi scored 59.8 for Infrastructure, 47.5 for Digital Security and 63.6 for Healthcare. The economic capital of India Mumbai, on the other hand, scored 57.3, 45.4 and 60.8 for Infrastructure, Digital Security and Health, respectively.

In the list presented by EIU, Denmark's capital Copenhagen secured the first position with a score of 82.4. The second position was held by Toronto with a score of 82.2. It was followed by Singapore and Sydney, with a score of 80.7 and 80.1, respectively.

