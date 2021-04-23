CM Kejriwal Requests PM's Intervention For Safe Transportation Of Oxygen In To Delhi

While talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested for smooth transportation of oxygen supply from different states to Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his Bengal campaign and held a high-level meeting with the Chief Ministers of ten states. Delhi CM Kejriwal urged PM to intervene in the matter of oxygen supply to Delhi.

Delhi CM Kejriwal further added that Delhi has followed the orders every time and this time help is needed to save the people of Delhi.

"You have supported me everytime and we have always followed the orders as well, this time we appeal you to take some strict action or else major tragedy might happen in Delhi. My phone keeps ringing and doctors give me update about oxygen. Delhi gets oxygen from a very few states, I request you to call the Chief Ministers of those state and ask them not to disturb the transportation. Your one phone call is enough," said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He further thanked Prime Minister for calling the meeting and also for increasing the oxygen supply quota to 480 tonnes. He further expressed his disappointment for not being able to help those asking for it in Delhi and added that if something happens then they will not be able to forgive themselves. He gave his idea on the supply of oxygen and mentioned that if one army truck escorts oxygen tankers then the tankers will not be stopped.

One Nation One Rate

Delhi CM Kejriwal hailed one nation one rate system and said that it must be implemented. He added that medicines, vaccines, and oxygen should be made available to everyone in the country. Delhi CMs briefing with Prime Minister comes as Delhi is witnessing a daily spike in COVID-19 cases. Highest number of fatalities were recorded in last 24 hours with 306 Covid-19 deaths with 26,000 new cases.

Amit Malviya slams Arvind Kejriwal

In his tweet, BJP's IT head, Amit Malviya called Arvind Kejriwal a "disgrace". After CM Kejriwal's briefing with Prime Minister, Malviya slammed the CM for not knowing vaccine prices. He further questioned how will he save Delhi.

He also wrote that Delhi CM has no idea steps are taken for the national capital.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a disaster. He goes to a meeting with the Prime Minister unprepared. He has no idea about things that have already been put in place to ease oxygen supply in the capital, was uninformed on vaccine prices. How will he save Delhi? He is a disgrace as Delhi’s CM," tweeted Amit Malviya.