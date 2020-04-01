'COVID-19 Under Control In Delhi, No Case Of Community Transmission Yet': Arvind Kejriwal

Even after the Nizamuddin congregation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday stated that there has been no case of community transmission in the national capital yet, however, there have been cases of local transmission. Shedding light on the individuals who have been evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz, Kejriwal stated that 536 people who had been evacuated from the Markaz have been admitted while 1810 evacuees have been quarantined. The Delhi CM also confirmed that there have two deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi so far.

'112 are positive, one on ventilator'

The Delhi CM also highlighted that out 768 people admitted in Delhi hospitals, 112 are positive and the remaining are suspects. Out of these 112, one is on the ventilator and 109 are in stable condition. "A patient in Rajiv Gandhi hospital attempted suicide but was saved by the doctors. We have decided that phone records will be traced of those who have been advised home quarantine," said Kejriwal in his media briefing.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for families of healthcare personnel if they die while dealing with Coronavirus cases, which has been approved by the Cabinet in an emergency meeting. "If anyone loses their life while serving Coronavirus patients, whether sanitation workers, doctors or nurses, their family will be provided Rs 1 crore as respect to their service. Whether they are from the private or government sector doesn't matter," said Kejriwal.

'Implementing lockdown strictly': Delhi Police PRO

As the number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi has soared to 120, according to current data, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Wednesday said that the police is implementing the lockdown imposed by the government strictly. Randhawa stated that the police is taking strict action against those violating and informed that so far, 2400 FIRs for violations have been registered while 50,000 cases have been filed under the Delhi Police Act.

