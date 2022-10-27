CM Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Ghazipur Landfill; 'MCD Polls Will Be Fought On Garbage Issue'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that the saffron party-ruled MCD has done nothing in the last 15 years. During his visit to the Ghazipur landfill site, Kejriwal interacted with the media and said that BJP workers are staging protests against him because they are embarrassed by their own work.

Speaking to reporters at Ghazipur landfill, Kejriwal said, "For the past 15 years, the BJP is ruling the Delhi civic bodies. We are standing at the Ghazipur landfill, it is smelling so bad. You can wonder about the situation of people living nearby. It’s not just here, wherever you go in Delhi, you will find garbage. In the past 15 years, BJP has given three big garbage mountains. They have made Delhi a garbage house. The people of Delhi gave them only one job - to clean Delhi. But they made it hard for the people to live in Delhi."

#BREAKING | We will take revenge from BJP by winning elections. I am Shravan Kumar for the people of Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal - https://t.co/SsGroMSay6 pic.twitter.com/r4i63ktOCy — Republic (@republic) October 27, 2022

'It's BJP's mountain of sin': Arvind Kejriwal from Ghazipur landfill site

Slamming the BJP, the AAP supremo said, "They are embarrassed by their own work. While I was coming here, they were protesting. They did not want me to be here. In 5 years, we made good schools. You can come there, we won’t protest. We are not embarrassed."

Pointing at the garbage piled up as a mountain at the Ghazipur landfill site, Kejriwal said, "This is not a mountain of garbage, it is a mountain of their sins. This is a mountain of their corruption."

"I want to challenge BJP and its big leaders, to tell us one job that BJP ruled MCD did in the last 15 years. They can’t... They only cry for one thing- Kejriwal did not give us money," Delhi CM said. He claimed that in the past 15 years, the Delhi Nagar Nigams spent Rs 2 lakh crore.

"Where this money went? This was the money of the people of Delhi… People are now paying GST on milk, Roti, rice and vegetables. They ate all the money. Out of the 2 lakh crore, 1 lakh crore was given by the Delhi government. Where did it go?" the AAP chief asked.

'MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue'

Kejriwal accused the Centre of not giving even a single penny to the Nagar Nigams in Delhi, stating that the government gives funds to all the civic bodies in the country, except that in Delhi.

Adding further he said that the BJP leaders come to Delhi and abuse him. “I want to ask the elderlies and mothers in Delhi, your son, your Shravan Kumar (Kejriwal pointed to himself) sent you to pilgrimage. Now they are abusing your Shravan Kumar, will you tolerate it? This time, you have to take revenge. This time the elections (MCD polls) will be on the garbage issue," Kejriwal told reporters.

"I want to tell the BJP supporters to have trust in me and forget your own party. Give votes to me. If I don’t clean Delhi, remove me after 5 years," the AAP chief said.

Notably, on Thursday, BJP and AAP workers came face to face at Ghazipur over the national capital's largest garbage dumps and accused each other of doing no work. This protest comes in connection with the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation polls.