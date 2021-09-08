'CM Khattar Should Resign': Congress Blasts BJP For Alleged Use Of Force On Karnal Farmers

Congress has demanded the resignation of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the alleged use of force against farmers protesting in Karnal. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused the BJP government of instigating the farmers and conspiring to pit them against the police.

''The Congress demands that if the BJP-JJP government in Haryana cannot talk to farmers, then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar should resign. He and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala have no right to occupy their positions,'' Surjewala told reporters.

“The Congress also demands that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should invite the protesting farmers by stopping all his work and himself talk to them. He should shed his ego and arrogance and after talking to farmers, he should withdraw the three 'black' farm laws today itself,'' he added.

Surjewala said thousands of farmers are currently face-to-face with armed police in Karnal and water cannon is being used against them. He questioned why the Modi government can't invite the farmers over for dialogue when they are sitting merely 20 km from the prime minister at the Delhi borders, referring to the fact that the government held talks with the Taliban in Doha.

“What kind of arrogance of power is this that the prime minister does not want to talk to farmers? Modi ji, this arrogance of power is not greater than democracy. The power of democracy is through people's power. The world's longest peaceful Gandhian protest by farmers is at Delhi's borders for the last 10 months demanding justice,'' the Congress leader said.

Surjewala also demanded that a murder case be lodged over the death of Haryana farmer Sushil Kajal, a day after the lathi charge on protesting farmers in Karnal.

Farmers gherao Karnal Secretariat

A large number of farmers on Tuesday thronged the gates of the district headquarters in Karnal, locked in a showdown with Haryana's BJP-led government over a police lathi-charge last month. The gherao began in the evening, hours after farmers from Haryana and neighbouring states arrived at Karnal’s New Anaj Mandi for Kisan Mahapanchayat, riding tractors and motorcycles.

Marching on foot from the Mahapanchayat venue to the mini-secretariat that was five kilometres away, farmers were shot with water cannons as they neared the complex. They jumped some barricades, but there was no other serious confrontation with police along the way.

(With inputs from agency)