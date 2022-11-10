CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses Bihar Of Pushing Arms In West Bengal To 'break The State'

In a big allegation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused Bihar of pushing arms into the state. She alleged that this is being done to break Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress president made these allegations in Nodia where she is for an administrative meeting. Banerjee said that arms are being pushed to make north Bengal into another state. "We have to keep a check on VIP vehicles as well," the West Bengal CM said.

As of yet, there is no reaction from the Bihar government led by Mahagathbandhan, a coalition of Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, and Left parties.

UT of Greater Cooch Behar only a matter of time: Ananta

Great Cooch Behar movement leader Ananta Rai last week meet Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik and claimed the formation of a new Union Territory, carved out of Bengal is only a matter of time.

"I believe it will happen soon. I cannot comment on the time and date. But, you can be rest assured that the new Union Territory of Cooch Behar is only a matter of time," Rai told reporters after the meeting.

Rai leaders faction of the Great Cooch Behar People's Association, which has been demanding a separate Great Cooch Behar state carved out of northern West Bengal.

Some BJP leaders from the region including, Alipurduar MP John Barla, Dabgram-Phulbari MKA Shikha Chatterjee, and Matigara Naxalbari MLA Anandamoy Barma, have been demanding a Union Territory carved out of the state.

Last month, CM Mamata Banerjee said that she won't allow the division of West Bengal. "South and North Bengal together make West Bengal. There is no question of dividing West Bengal. We wouldn't allow it. We want a single Bengal. If we can work together, then north Bengal will be stronger," she had said.