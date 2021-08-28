CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses Centre Of Attempting To 'bulldoze' TMC As ED Summons Abhishek

In a scathing attack on the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Prime Minister Modi-led Centre of using central agencies to fight the Trinamool Congress as they couldn't fight the party politically. Having said that, the TMC supremo added that the government 'can't bulldoze or intimidate' her, and her party by such threats. The statement of Mamata Banerjee comes in the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning her nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam. .

'Can't bulldoze me'

"The BJP and the Union government can't fight us politically. The party was defeated in the assembly polls and now they are using central agencies against our leaders like Abhishek Banerjee and others. But let me tell them, they can't bulldoze or intimidate us by such threats. We will continue our fight against them," Mamata Banerjee said while addressing the gathering on the occasion of TMC Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day at Kalighat.

'BJP government hand in glove with coal mafias': Mamata Banerjee

In a bid to turn the tables on the Centre, Mamata Banerjee while addressing a rally, said that it was actually the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that was hand in glove with the coal mafias. "They have stayed at hotels run by them during elections," she added, underlining that she has never come across such a 'vindictive party and a government' in her decades-long political career. The West Bengal Chief Minister then threatened to 'send proof' against BJP leaders to the central agencies.

Mamata Banerjee, however, maintained that all the central agencies and commissions have become political and all their members are from BJP. Giving an example, she said, "In post-poll violence, 5 BJP workers and 16 TMC workers had died. We have no problem with CBI, but why are they taking BJP leaders with them to villages?

The West Bengal Chief Minister's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee who was also present for the event backing Mamata Banerjee said," BJP thinks it can put pressure on us by using ED against us but we will emerge stronger”.

Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee have been asked to appear before the ED office on September 1 and 3. It is important to mention that Abhishek Banerjee's wife had been questioned by the CBI earlier this year ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections.