CM Mamata Banerjee Announces 'Khela Hobe Diwas' In West Bengal Amid Tussle With BJP

West Bengal politics continues to witness a full-fledged tussle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has declared that the state will celebrate a 'Khela Hobe Diwas'. Banerjee's statement comes after a war of words ensued between the TMC and the BJP. In addition, it also comes after the recent West Bengal elections in which the TMC emerged with a massive victory and the BJP became the main opposition force in the state.

'We will have Khela Hobe Diwas': Mamata Banerjee

During the assembly, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee declared that the state will celebrate a Khela Hobe Diwas as people appreciated 'Khela Hobe'. According to reports, a war of words emerged between the two parties when Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari were given a time of half an hour to speak on the Governor's speech. However, Adhikari stated that the Speaker of the house was partial thereby leading to an uproar in the house.

Soon all BJP MLAs including LoP Suvendu Adhikari staged a walk out of the house. Speaking to the media, Adhikari said that he raised the issue of Banerjee losing Nandigram. He revealed that the speaker termed the matter as 'subjudice'. Therefore, Adhikari and the other BJP MLAs walked out of the house. Nandigram constituency was a key battleground between Adikari and Banerjee during the assembly elections. However, Suvendu Adhikari emerged as the victor defeating Mamata Banerjee.

People have appreciated 'Khela Hobe', so we will have 'Khela Hobe Diwas': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ih5eIGEIKo — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

LoP Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP MLAs walk out from West Bengal Assembly following an exchange of words between the treasury bench and him.



"I raised the issue of CM losing Nandigram. Speaker said the matter is subjudice. I said then why I should stay here," Adhikari says pic.twitter.com/aok9TVCfPt — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

The words Khela Hobe gained prominence during the recent assembly polls in West Bengal. Main political parties in the fray, mainly TMC and the BJP had exchanged words on multiple occasions. The translation of the Bengali word literally means 'game on'. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had repeatedly used the slogan against the BJP which was being seen as the main challenger to the TMC.

West Bengal elections

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won a landslide victory in the assembly elections. The TMC defeated the BJP with a clear majority. The EC's data had stated that the TMC won 213 seats while the BJP won 77 seats. However, the other alliance consisting of Congress-Left-ISF had failed to win a single seat. Independent candidates have bagged two seats. The BJP gained 74 more seats than the previous election with a vote share of 38.13% against TMC's 47.94%. Even so, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram who had joined the BJP.