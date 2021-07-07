CM Mamata Banerjee Claims PM Modi-led Centre Deprived West Bengal Of Rs 60,000 Crores

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday targeted the Centre after tabling a Rs 3.08-lakh-crore budget in the state Assembly accusing the Union government of depiving the state of Rs 60,000 cr.

"In 2021-22, budget allocation is Rs3,08,727 cr, an increase of 20.70%. Devolution of Central taxes for West Bengal was Rs 58,962.55 crore in Union Budget 2020-21, the actual devolution we received was Rs 44,737.1 crore, i.e., Rs 14,225.54 crore has been reduced from our money," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said.

She further claimed that the state did not receive a devolution amount of Rs 11,000 crore from the PM Modi-led Union government in 2019-20. "Our money has not been given to us. We will receive an outstanding amount of Rs 33,314 crore from the Centre with regard to centrally sponsored schemes. We are deprived of about Rs 60,000 crore," CM Mamata Banerjee added.

Accusing PM Modi of favouring BJP ruled states over the opposition states, CM Mamata said, "he kept Rs 35,000 crore for COVID vaccines. When the second wave hit, he allocated funds slowly, why not at once? We asked for three crore, he did not give and gave us Rs 2 crore in six months. He gives more money to his (BJP) states and less in opposition states."

Further, CM Mamata Banerjee accused PM Modi of 'cutting pockets of common people and filling his own pockets by increasing fuel prices.' "The prices had increased 4 times in a week and increased 10-12 times. Centre earned Rs 3.71 lakh cr though petrol, diesel from people," Mamata said.

West Bengal CM writes to PM Modi to slash fuel taxes

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote a letter to PM Modi urging him to slash fuel taxes charged by the Centre on petrol and diesel. Noting that fuel prices were hiked eight times since May, the West Bengal CM claimed that the hike in fuel prices had directly impacted the inflation in India.