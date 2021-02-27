CM Mamata Banerjee Holds Puja, Prays For Bengal's Peace Ahead Of Assembly Polls

As the schedule for the assembly elections in West Bengal were announced, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a puja at her residence in Kalighat in south Kolkata, on Friday. Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister's nephew, performed the rituals, which were led by Jagannath Swain Mohapatra of the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri. Mohapatra is Lord Jaganath's 'badagrahi' or bodyguard when the deity is brought out of the temple on Ratha Jatra or Snan Jatra.

A group of priests from Puri travelled to Kolkata for the puja. As the priests performed a Yagna, the chief minister also took part in the rituals.

'I have been performing puja at the chief minister's residence for long. It is an annual ritual at her home. Mamata Banerjee prayed for peace in Bengal during the elections. I have blessed her 'Vijaya Bhaba'- meaning be victorious. The lord will bless her in life and also in the elections,' Mohapatra said, as quoted by PTI.

"It was auspicious that the poll dates were announced just on the day the puja was held," he added. The Trinamool Congress chief and her family are known to be devout worshippers of Lord Jagannath.

EC Announces Assembly Poll Dates

In a big development on Friday, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll, Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2.

West Bengal (8-phase election)- 294 seats (68-SC, 16-ST)

1,01,916 polling stations

Assembly term ending on June 1

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29.

(With PTI Inputs)