CM Mamata Banerjee Lashes Out At PM Modi-led Centre At TMC Workers Meet

While speaking at a Trinamool Congress workers convention, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeted the Centre and charged them for conspiring against her. The Bengal CM blamed the Centre over the recent interrogations set up by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Directorate of Enforcement (ED)against TMC members accused of bribery, money laundering, and violence among others.

Mamata Banerjee's wrath at the Centre; says Centre lied

CM Banerjee, while addressing party members at a TMC workers convention in Chetla, hurled discontent over the recent interrogations and summons being conducted against her party members.

The Bengal CM said, "They (Centre) cannot fight politically, that's why they stopped Congress with the help of agencies. They are doing the same to me." She added, "Only God knows the way polls were held in '21. Centre lied, still couldn't beat me."

While targeting the Centre, she blamed a conspiracy behind the attack on her at Nandigram before the polls, post which she was injured and ridden to a wheelchair. Banerjee had alleged that she was deliberately pushed by 4-5 people during the attack and claimed no presence of police personnel at the spot where the unknown miscreants had attacked her.

TMC defacto number 2 summoned by ED over Coal Scam

On Monday, TMC MP and nephew of West Bengal CM, Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate at Jam Nagar House, Delhi with regards to a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in Bengal. Abhishek, who represents the Diamond Harbour seat in the Lok Sabha and is also the TMC's national general secretary, said, "I am ready to face investigation. The agency officials are doing their work and I will cooperate with them." The ED has filed a criminal case under the PMLA after studying a November 2020 FIR of the CBI that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol. IPS officers and lawyers linked to MP Abhishek Banerjee had also been summoned to appear on different dates this month regarding the case.

