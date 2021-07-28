CM Mamata Banerjee Lines Up Party Chiefs Sonia Gandhi & Arvind Kejriwal For Day 3 In Delhi

After a busy second day, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee is heading towards a tight third day in Delhi on Wednesday. The Trinamool Congress supremo is on a five-day visit, which is her first-ever to Delhi after her taking over the Chief Ministerial office in West Bengal in May 2021.

On the third, Mamata Banerjee is first scheduled to hold a meeting with the members of the All India Trinamool Congress at Rajya Sabha MP from the party Sukhendu Roy's residence. Later in the day, at the same venue, the West Bengal Chief Minister is also going to hold a meeting with the media personnel. Besides, she is also scheduled to meet her friends in the Opposition-Sonia Gandhi from the Indian National Congress Party (INC) and Arvind Kejriwal from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as per the update by the AITC.

AITC Official Update

This is to inform all that the Hon'ble CM of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, shall be meeting with the following key persons as a part of her Delhi visit, tomorrow. Date: 28th July 2021

SCHEDULE: 1:00PM - Meeting with AITC MPs (at Shri Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's residence) 2:30PM - High Tea with Media persons (at Shri Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's residence. By Invitation Only) 4:30PM - Meeting with Smt Sonia Gandhi (at 10 Janpath) 6:00PM - Meeting with Shri Arvind Kejriwal (at 183 South Avenue) Warm regards,

AITC Media Team

Day 2 of Mamata Banerjee in the National Capital

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee had a busy second day in Delhi. She started her day with meetings with senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma. The meeting had raised speculations of the emergence of a third front, which she addressed during her media briefing. At first, she tried to explain it as a 'reunion of friends', but when the media seemed unconvinced, she indirectly accepted that the formation of the third front may be the motive behind her meetings by saying, "Like-minded parties should always work together. There are hopes, the world is surviving on hope."

She then went to 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to pay a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking about the meet, the Chief Minister underlined that it was nothing but a 'courtesy meeting', as per the protocols specified in the Constitution of India.

West Bengal CM pointed out that she raised two important issues during the meeting. "I discussed the issue of COVID-19 and the need for more vaccines and medicines in the state. I also raised the pending issue of the change of name of the state." Pointing out that, she was not authorized to put the statement of the Prime Minister in the media, she put forward his reply in a few words-"We will see".

Later in the day, she met a famous lawyer and politician from Congress Abhishek Manu Singhvi.