CM Mamata Banerjee Seeks PM Modi's Intervention For Urgent Release Of MGNREGA, PMAY Funds

Once again on May 12, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee penned down a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring to his notice the astonishing delay in releasing funds to the state for the MGNREGA scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In the said letter, CM Banerjee has highlighted the significance of the projects and requested PM Modi for his intervention, and direction to the concerned Ministry for the transfer of funds 'without any further delay'.

"You are aware that the wages for MGNREGA form an important part of the livelihood of rural people and considering this importance, the Act mandates that the wages must be paid within fifteen days," CM Mamata Banerjee wrote. The West Bengal Chief Minister claimed that the wage payment for MGNREGA in Bengal is pending for more than four months as the Centre is yet to release funds to the state to the tune of Rs 6,500 crore, i.e Rs 3,000 crore against the wage liabilities and Rs 3,500 crore against non-wage liabilities.

'West Bengal No 1 in Awas Yojana'

Coming to Awas Yojana, CM Mamata Banerjee spoke about how West Bengal was No 1 in the scheme, with over 32 lakh houses built from 2016 to 2017. “Despite this performance, fresh allocation of funds to West Bengal is pending with the Ministry of Rural Development and a long list of beneficiaries is awaiting sanction in the state,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said in the letter.

Before addressing the letter to PM Modi, CM Banerjee had talked about the issue during a meeting with Civil Service officials at Town Hall in Kolkata. She had said, "I came to know that the Centre has not released funds for 100-day work since December last year. Tell me, how people will work if they are not paid. The central government collects revenue from states and shares a meagre part of it."

Image: PTI, Republic World