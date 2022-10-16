Last Updated:

CM Mamata Befooling People By Renaming Centre's Scheme, Claims Adhikari In Letter To Goyal

Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Union Min Piyush Goyal, accusing CM Mamata Banerjee of "befooling people" by renaming the Centre's schemes

Ajay Sharma
Mamata Banerjee

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "befooling people" by renaming the Central government schemes.

In the letter written to the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal, Adhikari said that in order to claim credit for the benefits which are being provided by the Centre, the Bengal government is fooling people by renaming the former's schemes.

In his letter, Suvedhu Adhikari spoke about the "Festive Scheme" launched by the Department of Food & Supplies of the West Bengal government. He said that scheme is being promoted as a part of the "now defunct 'Duare Ration' scheme and so-called (non-existent) 'Khadya Sathi' scheme". 

"A vast majority of the Ration Dealers (distributors) objected to it (Duare Ration scheme) & labelled it as impractical...  Hon'ble Calcutta High Court declared this scheme as ultra vires to NFSA (National Food Security Act) & legally void," the BJP leader said in his letter.

'CM Mamata is befooling people': Suvedu Adhikari

Adhikari labelled the Khadya Sathi scheme as the "infamous Sticker Scheme" of the Mamata Banerjee government. "You must be aware that the West Bengal Government has been engaging in renaming the Central Government schemes to befool the general public into believing that the schemes are being provided by the State Government in order to claim credit for the benefits which are being provided by the Central Government," he said, adding, "Khadya Sathi is nothing but a label placed on the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana."

"The food items that are being offered are actually being provided by the Central Government. But the State Government has made it look like their own in order to deceive people," Suvedu Adhikari pointed.

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly requested the Union Minister to take note of this unscrupulous act and seek answers from the West Bengal Government for the same.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in September, Adhikari wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleging that the Mamata government was "unethically and illegally" diverting funds provided by the Centre.

