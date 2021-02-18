CM Mamata Challenges Amit Shah To Contest Against Her Nephew: 'BJP Will Lose UP Too'

Hitting out at the BJP, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, issued a challenge to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to contest against her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and then her. Addressing Booth workers' convention at Pailan, South 24 Parganas, she said that while her nephew was an elected representative, Shah's son - BCCI secretary, was 'corrupt'. She vowed that TMC will win the highest number of seats in the upcoming polls in April-May.

Mamata to Shah: 'I challenge you'

"I challenge Amit Shah, contest against Abhishek Banerjee first and then me. Abhishek Banerjee is an elected representative of the people, I challenge Amit Shah to get his son into politics.TMC will break all records, get most of the votes and win the highest number of seats in Bengal polls. See what happened in Punjab Elections, BJP lost most of the seats there. In coming days, BJP will lose Haryana, UP, Tripura, Assam and Bengal as well," she said.

Continuing to target Jay Shah, she added, "I know your son too is involved in corruption. Everyday you are saying Bhatija, even your son is my Bhatija. I know how he became Secretary of BCCI and made crores of properties."

Making the 'outsider vs Bengali' pitch, she alleged that BJP did not know anything about Bengali culture. Flaunting her popularity among women voters, she asked women to teach BJP a lesson in the upcoming elections. Talking about the attack on Labour Minister Jakir Hossain at Murshidabad's Nimtita Railway station, she said that the crude bomb attack was an attempt at Hossain's life, repeating a conspiracy of Railway inaction.

"You don't know anything about Bengal, its culture and people and yet you think of winning Bengal. Women in West Bengal are my biggest voter, they do rituals and perform pooja and they also vote for Mamata Banerjee. I am asking Mothers and sisters of Bengal to hold their ears and teach them lessons. Home Minister accuses me of not doing any work in Bengal, I have never seen a Home Minister saying so many lies," she said.

She added, "More than 26 people injured in such a huge blast. They have a target to kill Jakir Hossain, we have formed the team. Why there was no light in the Railway station? Why railway not yet responded?"

Bengal poll battle

The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign. Later Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father has been removed from his party post. While sports minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has 'retired' from politics, Rajib Banerjee has joined BJP. Banerjee has hit out at BJP, saying she will 'fight alone if needed'. The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet.

