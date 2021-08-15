CM Mamata On I-Day: 'Lets Strengthen Voices Against All Forces That Stifle Our Freedom'

Commemorating India's Independence day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for a united effort against all forces that aim to 'stifle our freedom.' On Sunday, August 15, Chief Minister Banerjee hoisted the National Flag on Red Road in Kolkata. The West Bengal Chief Minister also awarded various police personnel for their heroism while paying floral tributes at the Police Memorial and the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose 125th birth anniversary was celebrated this year.

CM urges all to not forget the sacrifices of martyrs

CM Banerjee took to her Twitter handle wishing all on the 75th Independence Day. The CM urged all to not forget the sacrifice of those who fought a long and hard battle for this day.

On the 75th Independence Day, let us all come together to strengthen our voices against all forces that aim to stifle our freedom. We must never forget the sacrifice of those who fought a long and hard battle for this day.



Warm wishes to all my brothers and sisters. Jai Hind! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 15, 2021

Red Road witnesses grand I-Day celebrations

The Red Road also witnessed the show of nine tableaus depicting schemes and achievements from the state government's nine departments. Out of all, two tableaus that took center front were - Sports tableau with a focus on ''Khela Hobe Divas'' and another on the newly introduced special scheme for women, Lakshmir Bhandar. The contingents of Kolkata Police, State Armed Police Brass Band, West Bengal Police, and Kolkata Traffic Police too took part in the march past on Red Road.

West Bengal honours India's day of freedom

Many dignitaries, including Chief Secretary H K Dwidevi, Home Secretary B P Gopalika and Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra, were present at the event. On the other hand, community clubs and social organisations took out rallies, while the National Flag was hoisted at educational institutions and government offices across the city and state.

Various political parties also observed the day at their respective offices. TMC workers hoisted the Tricolour and played patriotic songs at street corners across the state. Local party units also organised football matches at several places and distributed sweets and food among the people.

WB politicos greet countrymen

Ruling TMC de facto number two and the party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also extended his wishes to countrymen on the 75th Independence Day emphasising the need to remember the sacrifices of the great heroes of the Nation.

On the 75th Independence Day, I extend my warm wishes to every single citizen of India.



As we celebrate, we must also remember the sacrifices of the great heroes of this nation. We must give every drop of our blood to preserve the sanctity of our country.



Jai Hind! — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 15, 2021

West Bengal ministers and senior TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee, Arup Biswas and Sujit Basu hoisted the Tricolour at Behala, Tollygunge and Lake Town areas in Kolkata respectively, which fall under their constituencies. Similarly, other party leaders hoisted the National Flag in their respective areas.

BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also expressed his Independence Day greetings to citizens of India.

Happy 75th #IndependenceDay to all Indians.

Lets cheer for our golden future while remembering those who struggled to gain it. pic.twitter.com/H0pTwcZHqC — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) August 15, 2021

With Inputs from PTI