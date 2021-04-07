CM Mamata Slams BJP For 'trying To Capture WB', Asks Party To 'think About Delhi First'

Intensifying her attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party after the third phase of assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister during a rally in Cooch Behar on Wednesday alleged that the saffron party had come to the state with lakhs of goons from outside 'to capture Bengal'. Pointing out that it was not that easy, she went on to suggest the party to think about Delhi, instead of the Bengal.

"BJP came with lakhs of goons from outside to capture Bengal, but it is not so easy. First, think about Delhi and then Bengal," she said.

Listing down atrocities such as TMC candidate from Arambagh Sujata Mondol being beaten up by bamboo sticks, and the killing of booth president during polling on Tuesday, she went on to say, "I will oppose you, not by killing you with bullets or hurling bombs but by votes." Outlining that votes are precious, she appealed to the people, and said, "You have to give us votes."

'BJP winning with 200 seats'

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is campaigning for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for the fourth phase during a roadshow in Singur, reiterated that the party would win '200+ seats' in different parts of the State and form a government. Outlining that the people of the State need change, he assured that the party will bring about that change and also fulfil the dream of Sonar Bangla. "Whether it is Singur or Nandigram, North Bengal or South Bengal, the people of Bengal want change everywhere and we will bring it and we will realise the dream of Sonar Bangla," he said.

West Bengal Polls

West Bengal election is seeing an intense face-off between the BJP and the TMC. While the BJP is targeting the ruling TMC over the poor state of development in its regime to come to power, TMC is trying hard to retain it by making the best use of the regional card, and tagging the BJP as an 'outsider', and proving "Bangla niher meyekei chaye".

The first phase of elections took place on March 27, the second phase on April 1 and the third phase on April 6. In the first phase, the voter turnout was over 86 per cent while in the second and the third phase it was over 80 percent and 77 percent respectively.

The voting for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.

