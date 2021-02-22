CM Mamata Suggests Re-naming WB 'Bangla Pradesh'; Wants 'Joy Bangla' Greeting & Not Hello

Amid rising political temperature in poll-bound West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that she is not afraid of anyone and cannot be intimidated by jail or anything else. Speaking at a programme in Kolkata on International Mother Language Day, she asserted that her mother tongue Bangla has taught her to fight like a tiger and not to be afraid of rats.

Holding out a challenge without naming anyone or political party as the state prepares to go to polls shortly, the Trinamool Congress supremo said that they have not learnt to lose, news agency PTI reported. This also came after the CBI summoned her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife in the coal smuggling case it has been investigating.

'Why should I say Bangal & not Bangla?'

"My mother tongue Bangla has taught me to fight like a tiger and not to be afraid of rats," she said, maintaining that she can speak so loudly and with pride because of the sweetness and beauty of the Bengali language. Banerjee said that she will give the slogan "Joy Bangla" even if she is sent to jail. The BJP has opposed the use of the slogan claiming that it is associated with Bangladesh. She urged everyone to say ‘Joy Bangla’ instead of ‘Hello’ over the telephone.

The TMC supremo and her party have been accusing the BJP of bringing outsiders into Bengal for the coming elections. The TMC launched its campaign slogan "Bengal wants its own daughter" on Saturday, which is seen as an attempt to rake up Bengali sentiments before the elections.

"I love the Bengali language and respect other languages also; why should I say Bangal and not Bangla?" she asked. The Chief Minister said that her government's proposal to change the name of West Bengal to 'Bangla' has been lying with the central government for four years. She questioned whether the proposal is not finding favour because there is a Bangladesh.

West Bengal to be renamed as 'Bangla Pradesh'?

"We are a state and that is a country, there is Punjab in Pakistan and there is Punjab in India also," she said, wondering what problem is there in changing the state's name to 'Bangla'. Banerjee said the state can also be called "Bangla Pradesh" like Andhra Pradesh or Himachal Pradesh. "I have always been seeing deprivation and a step-motherly attitude towards Bengal," she said.

A few hours before the programme, the CBI had served notice to her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife and sister-in-law for questioning in connection with a case of alleged coal pilferage. "Don't try to intimidate us with jail, we have fought against guns and are not afraid of fighting against rats," she said. "As long as there is life in me, I will not be afraid of any intimidation," Mamata Banerjee said. The ruling TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party are engaged in a fierce battle for winning the coming assembly elections in the state.

