CM Mamata To Arrive In Delhi On 4-day Visit To Attend NITI Aayog Meet Chaired By PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee along with party leader Abhishek Banerjee will be arriving in New Delhi on Thursday (August 4) for her 4-day tour. TMC Supremo will leave for the national capital at around 1.45 pm from Kolkata Airport. The visit comes a day after the West Bengal cabinet expansion took place post suspension of TMC minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in connection with the Bengal SSC scam.

Mamata Banerjee's 4-day Delhi Visit

During her 4-day Delhi visit, CM Mamata will attend the Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is scheduled to hold Niti Aayog governing council meeting on August 7, where issues related to agriculture, health, and the economy would be discussed. The council has been meeting regularly. Its first meeting was held on February 8, 2015. Banerjee had missed the meeting last year. She is expected to raise the concerns of non-payment of GST dues and federalism issues at this year's meet. She will also hold a one-on-one discussion on issues related to her state.

Republic TV has also learnt that West Bengal CM is also expected to meet the newly-elected President of India Droupadi Murmu.

As soon as TMC chief lands in Delhi, she will hold a meeting in the evening with her party MPs who have been at the forefront of protests against the government in the ongoing Parliament session. Also, a visit to the Central Hall of Parliament and a meeting with Opposition leaders are on the cards. Banerjee might also meet the grand old party president Sonia Gandhi, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, the sources said.

Mamata Banerjee Expands West Bengal Cabinet

Mamata Banerjee on August 3 expanded her cabinet with nine ministers taking an oath. Babul Supriyo, Snehasis Chakraborty, Udayan Guha, Pradip Mazumder, and Partha Bhowmick were sworn in as cabinet ministers in the presence of CM Banerjee and Governor La Ganesan. Tribal leader Birbaha Hansda and Biplab Roy Chowdhury also took oath as Ministers of State with independent charges. Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Barman were sworn in as Ministers of State.

Notably, this is one of the major reshuffles in TMC since it came to power in 2011. There have been very few instances of a cabinet reshuffle and those too were major ones. Partha Chatterjee, who has been sacked as a minister and from the party, was in charge of five key departments including industry, commerce and enterprises, and parliamentary affairs.

(Image: PTI)