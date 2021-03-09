CM Mamata To File Nomination For Nandigram's WB Polls battle On Wednesday; Suvendu Friday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will file her nomination papers for the Nandigram assembly seat on Wednesday. On the other hand, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who will take on the CM and his former party chief will also file his nomination from Nandigram, but on Friday. It is also being said the TMC election manifesto could be released in the next couple of days.

Last Friday, CM Banerjee had announced the candidate list of her party and said it will contest 291 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. She also confirmed that she will contest only from the Nandigram seat in the East Midnapore district, and not from her existing seat of Bhowanipore.

On Saturday, BJP had announced its candidates for the first two phases i.e - 57 candidates. Apart from Adhikari, the top names fielded include former cricketer Ashoke Dinda and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh. The BJP CEC held a meeting to decide on Bengal poll candidates - chaired by PM Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah, BJP Bengal leaders - Kailash Vijayawargiya, Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy, Suvendu Adhikari, and others on March 4.

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29.