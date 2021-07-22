CM Mamata To Meet President & PM On 5-day Delhi Visit From July 26; May Accommodate Others

A day after announcing her ambitious foray into national politics, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will visit Delhi. She said that she will meet PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind during her visit. Mamata Banerjee said she has got requests from political leaders and she will try to accommodate them during her visit. However, Mamata Banerjee's statement of 'accommodating' were ambiguous as to whether she will meet the political leaders or will put forward their suggestions before the prime minister and president. As it turns out, Mamata Banerjee will be going to the capital for 5 days on July 26.

I will go for 2-3 days (to Delhi). I have been given time to meet with President, Prime Minister, I will meet them. I have also got requests from political leaders. I will try to accommodate. Centre has had no discussions on third COVID wave: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/Nd3YVzXvIw — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

Mamata Banerjee's national ambition

On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee unveiled her plans of foraying into national politics. The TMC planned virtual events across the country as screens were put up in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Bihar and Delhi for citizens to witness her address on the occasion of Martyrs Day in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee initiated this move to project herself as the main opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she defeated the BJP in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections and is now viewed by many political speakers as an alternative to PM Modi's BJP.

The BJP has advised the West Bengal CM to focus on her own state instead of "dreaming" of entering national politics. BJP's WB President Dilip Ghosh said TMC is seeking the support of other parties to salvage its own political fortunes as it has no footprints in any other state apart from West Bengal.

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly said Mamata Banerjee is dreaming of running the country while she is unable to handle her own state. Ganguly alleged that 35,000 women were brutally tortured in the post-poll violence which began as Mamta Banerjee won as a third-time Chief Minister of the state.

Slamming the West Bengal CM, BJP's IT Head Amit Malviya reminded her of the personal defeat she suffered in Nandigram against her confidante turned rival and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee, like other Opposition Parties is targeting the Centre over the Pegasus row. On Thursday she claimed that Central Government has purchased the Pegasus spyware from Israeli firm NSO and is snooping on everyone, although the claims cannot be corroborated as the Pegasus report released by certain media organisations is speculative and inconclusive.

A third front or anti-BJP front?

Mamata Banerjee is projecting herself as the contender against PM Modi. While citing the Pegasus row on Wednesday, she said she cannot call Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress's Chidambaram, indirectly calling upon the Opposition parties to support her or at least making everyone believe that the Opposition is aiming to be united.

However, with the unfolding events - such as Prashant Kishor's regular meetings with Sharad Pawar last month and then Pawar calling an all-party meeting; Prashant Kishor meeting Rahul Gandhi; Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut stating that Prashant Kishor can be a key player in uniting all parties - it is unwise to rule out the possibility of a third front against the BJP in the 2024 general elections.