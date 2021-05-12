CM Mamata Writes To Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Says 'visit To Coochbehar Against Norms'

Continuing the series of attacks and counter-attacks, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote a letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar in which she reminded him how he was going against the 'long-standing norms' by visiting the Coochbehar district on May 13. Calling it a violation, she, in the letter, urged the governor to follow the norms, and desist from visiting the district and in the future, from taking 'abrupt decisions' with regard to field visits.

In the letter addressed to Governor Dhankar, CM Banerjee talked about the set norms regarding a governor's visit across the state. "The program for the Governor's visit to places in the district is finalized by the Secretary to the Governor after obtaining the orders of the government." Talking about the present situation, CM Banerjee in the letter wrote, "I find from social media that you are unilaterally proceeding to the district of Coochbehar on May 13, and sadly, I find that to be a violative of the long-standing norms as evolved over several decades." Having put her point, she vividly stated, "I, therefore, expect that you will kindly follow the well-established norms of protocol, as stated above, and desist from abrupt decision with regard to filed visit."

'Interference in working of government'

Citing her order dated September 26, 2020, by which she had advised Dhankar to 'refrain from surpassing the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers, and dictating the officials, she, in the letter, wrote, "I find you are steadily ignoring this advice, solemnly rendered by me to you, and have been communicating with and dictating the state officials. You have also been seeking reports from them directly." She, then once again, urged him to refrain from doing so.

Dhankar to visit violence-affected areas

The letter of Banerjee came in response to the announcement made by Governor Dhankar on Monday. Expressing concern over the situation, he had said that he would be visiting the areas affected by the post-poll violence soon. He had, however, outlined that the state administration was yet to respond to his request for necessary arrangements prior to his visit to the affected areas.

Talking about the violence that broke out soon after the TMC registered a victory on May 2, Dhankar had said, "If your vote becomes a cause of your death or property destruction, it leads to arson, then that signals the end of democracy.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)