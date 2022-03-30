CM Mamata's Workers Involved In Violence, Courts Lack Confidence In WB Govt: Dilip Ghosh

Reacting to the viral video of TMC MLA Narendranath Chakraborty wherein the TMC leader had asked party workers to threaten BJP supporters against voting for the saffron party, BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh took a swipe at Mamata Banerjee and said that the West Bengal Chief Minister is surrounded from all sides with TMC leaders involved in corruption and incidents of violence going northwards, etc. Ghosh stated that it seems that CM Banerjee wants to divert the attention from the state's failure in taking up development activities and went on to say that CM Mamata 'wants to hide behind these series of incidents'.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP National Vice President said, "Mamata Banerjee is surrounded on all sides, her leaders are engulfed in corruption and violence is rife in Bengal. Such incidents do not happen in a civilised society. After this, if people go to the court and the court orders a CBI inquiry, then whose fault is it? Your people will loot and kill. No one will get justice. Your police do not even register FIR and that is why people go to court under compulsion."

Courts' lack of confidence in the state police

When incidents of violence reach the courts, out of no confidence in the state police, the case is transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Naturally, the court does not trust the Mamata government. the BJP National VP asserted. "Where's the conspiracy here? What is BJP's fault?," Ghosh questioned.

In connection with the video in which TMC MLA Narendranath is seen threatening voters, Ghosh said that the Election Commission will be reached out to for a fair and peaceful election. "In a place where election has been announced, the entire administration is in the hands of the Election Commission. If there is an MLA, a leader makes such a statement, then how far will the fair elections be held? Keeping all these things in mind, we will place all the facts before the Election Commission. Will also present the video to the Commission," he said, adding that elections can never be free and fair if such people are not taken to court.

Viral video of TMC MLA threatening BJP supporters

For people like Narendranath Chakraborty, it is a normal practice to threaten and give inflammatory statements to create an atmosphere of fear and win elections. "There is a by-election in Asansol and their MLAs are trying to win by spreading fear. Their only job is to forcibly win elections and remain in power," he added.

In the video, Chakraborty can be seen brazenly addressing TMC party workers to intimidate BJP supporters against voting for the saffron party in the upcoming Asansol election scheduled for April 12.

TMC’s Pandaveswar (Asansol) MLA Naren Chakraborty, is seen issuing open threats to BJP voters and supporters, asking them not to come out and vote, or else face consequences. Such criminals should be behind bars but in Bengal Mamata Banerjee patronises them.



ECI must take note. pic.twitter.com/5KiPsPZHVG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 29, 2022

