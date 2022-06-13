CM Manik Saha Confirms He Will Be 'CM Face For BJP' In Tripura Assembly Elections 2023

Tripura Chief Minister & BJP state President Manik Saha on Sunday, June 12, confirmed that he will be the 'CM face for the party' in the next Assembly election. The state is scheduled to go for polls in April 2023.

Speaking in Agartala, CM Manik Saha said, "I will be the CM face for the party in the next Assembly election, which is likely to take place in April 2023".

BJP preparing for upcoming Tripura elections

On May 15, Manik Saha was sworn in as the Tripura Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan in Agartala following Biplab Kumar Deb’s resignation from the post ahead of the 2023 state Assembly elections. Following this, the newly-appointed Tripura CM said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already started working for the upcoming polls.

He said that there is a political challenge for the other parties in the state but not for the saffron party. He further assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Biplab Deb have done a lot of work for the development of the state and the same will be continued.

On Sunday, May 15, Deb resigned from the post of the chief minister and submitted the same to State Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Saturday. Following this, Saha was elected as the legislature party leader in the presence of the Central observers in the BJP legislative party meeting.

The BJP has once again taken recourse to its old mantra to beat anti-incumbency by changing the face in a poll-bound state as Saha was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tripura.

Speaking about this, Saha had said, “CM face is secondary, for us, the only face we see is PM Narendra Modi’s. We do all the work by keeping him in front, we are all soldiers and we work according to the decisions taken by the party.”

He further added that the saffron party works for the people and not for elections.

After assuming charge as the chief minister, Saha had mentioned that completing the unfinished work of his predecessor Biplab Deb will be his government's priority.

The Chief Minister stated that his administration will leave no stone unturned in reaching out to the last person with benefits of the welfare schemes announced both by the Centre and the state.

(Image: PTI)