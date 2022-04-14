CM Mann Defends Kejriwal's Meet With Punjab Officers; 'will Send Them To Israel If Needed'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday countered the Opposition's criticism on the meeting between his state officers and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he was ready to send his team to Gujarat, and even Israel for training purposes. Calling the Delhi government "specialists in education, power, and health", Mann questioned why he should not send his officers to train with the best.

"If needed, for training purposes, I will send my officers to Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and even Israel. Why should anyone object to that," Bhagwant Mann told reporters. "They (Delhi government) are specialists in education, power, health. Why shouldn't I send the officers?" he asked.

Kejriwal Meets Punjab officials without Mann

A political controversy erupted on Tuesday after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting with authorities in Punjab, in the absence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The meeting had top officials of the Punjab State Electricity Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Punjab Chief Secretary, and Power Secretary, in attendance. Opposition parties reiterated their allegations that Kejriwal was in fact, the 'de facto CM' of the border state, and called the shots in Punjab from the national capital.

Speaking to reporters, Punjab Congress Legislative Party leader Pratap Singh Bajwa said, “This (Punjab) government is running from Delhi and not from Chandigarh. Two days ago Arvind Kejriwal called Punjab's Chief Secretary, Power Secretary (to Delhi). This is unconstitutional and is indirect control on Punjab.”

Ex-PPCC chief and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also took the opportunity to lambast AAP, dubbing the incident a "clear breach of federalism" and an "insult to Punjabi pride."

चलने दो आंधियाँ हकीकत की, न जाने कौन से झोंके से बहरूपियों के मुखौटे उड़ जाएं

Punjabs IAS officers summoned by @ArvindKejriwal in CM @BhagwantMann’s absence. This exposes the Defacto CM & Delhi remote control. Clear breach of federalism, insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 12, 2022

Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also waded into the controversy, accusing Kejriwal of taking over Punjab. "That Bhagwant Mann is a rubber stamp was a foregone conclusion already, now Kejriwal has proved it right by chairing Punjab officers' meeting in Delhi," he said.

The AAP has defended the move asserting that the meeting was held for the 'benefit' of Punjab. "People come from far and wide to see the Kejriwal model of governance. If he has held an informal meeting, which is for the benefit of the people of Punjab, then it should be welcomed," AAP's spokesperson in Punjab, Malwinder Singh Kang told ANI.