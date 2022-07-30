'CM Mann Should Apologise To Dr Bahadur For Health Minister's Behaviour At Hospital': BJP

BJP's Sunil Jakhar stated that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should convince Dr Raj Bahadur to withdraw his resignation as the Vice-Chancellor of the Baba Farid University. The leader added that if required, the chief minister should also ask Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra to step down for asking Dr Bahadur, a member of the National Medical Commission, to lie down on a dirty hospital bed at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical hospital in Faridkot.

The incident took place following a visit of minister Jouramajra and his associates to the hospital in response to complaints regarding the lack of cleanliness at wards.

‘Dr Raj Bahadur is a renowned personality in the medical world’

“Dr Raj Bahadur is not only a doctor but also a world-renowned medical personality. It’s unacceptable for a health minister to misbehave like that with anybody, let alone with a Vice-Chancellor. Had the former apologised yesterday, Dr Raj wouldn’t have resigned,” said BJP’s Sunil Jakhar.

The former member of Parliament added that the onus is on the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to convince Dr Raj Bahadur to withdraw his resignation. “Firstly CM Bhagwant Mann should apologise to the behaviour meted out to Dr Raj Bahadur and ask him to take his resignation back. Even if it requires the health minister’s resignation, it should be taken.”

#WATCH | Faridkot: Punjab Health Min Chetan Singh Jouramajra visited Guru Gobind Singh Medical hospital & took stock of infrastructure & arrangements. He also inspected mattresses being used for patients & made Vice-Chancellor lie down on the same upon seeing their poor condition pic.twitter.com/KVaxJ0oS2D — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

Dr Raj Bahadur asked to lie down on a dirty bed

In a shocking incident, Punjab's health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra asked Dr Raj Bahadur, 71, an acclaimed spinal surgeon in India, to sleep on a dirty medical bed, while on an inspection tour of the Guru Gobind Singh Medical hospital. Dr Bahadur is a Project Director and Member Secretary of the Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Mohali and a member of the National Medical Commission, the apex medical regulatory body. He was accompanying the minister and his colleagues while the inspection was conducted.

Earlier, Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted on July 29, Friday: "The theatrics of AAP's Health Minister heavily costed Punjab. Principal government Medical College Amritsar Dr. Rajiv Devgan and now VC Baba Farid Univeristy Dr. Raj Bahadur has resigned. These are the very people who saved Punjab during COVID-19, even when Delhi model had failed. Disheartening!"