CM Nitish Kumar Clueless Over Train Stopped For His Convoy, Asks ‘When And What Halted...’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday denied that any train was halted for giving passage to his convoy in Buxar and said that he has no idea about the incident and is hearing about the matter for the first time. Replying to the reporter, who questioned him about the VVIP treatment given to him, the Bihar Chief Minister reverted back asking, “When and what halted.”

Responding to the reporter's question over the halt of a train in Bihar’s Buxar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave a clueless look and said, “Kaha par, kisko roka gaya. Buxar me train ruki humko nahi pata (When and what halted. I have no clue about this).”

The Bihar Chief Minister’s comments came after a political row erupted following the allegations a train was halted in Buxar in order to ensure that Kumar’s convoy passes uninterrupted.

Notably, this is not the first time that the Chief Minister is unaware of an incident going on in his state. On January 12, Nitish Kumar maintained his silence after RJD leader and state Education Minister Chandra Shekhar stirred a controversy by stating that Tulsidas’ famous Ramcharitmanas spreads hatred in society.

Reacting to state Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's controversial remark on Ramcharitmanas, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “I don't know anything about it. I will ask him (Chandra Shekar) about it.”

The train halted for CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy

In a shocking incident, a passenger train was allegedly halted in Bihar’s Buxar district in order to make sure that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy passes uninterrupted. It has been learnt that the incident was reported while the Chief Minister was passing through Buxar for his 'Samadhan Yatra'. The passenger train was reportedly halted at the outer signal for 15 minutes so that Kumar’s convoy could cross the Itadhi railway crossing of the district.

It has been learnt that when the passengers asked the gateman, Santosh Kumar, deployed at the railway crossing about the halt of the train, he said that the train had been halted as the Chief Minister's convoy was about to pass.

#LIVE | Shocking VVIP treatment in Bihar caught on tape; train stopped for CM's convoy. Tune in to watch updates - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/LfWUkTbUT9 — Republic (@republic) January 19, 2023

Soon after the incident came to light, BJP leader and Union Minister of State Ashwini Choubey attacked the Bihar Chief Minister and said, "Nitish Kumar came here for 'Samadhan' (Solution), but he had created disruptions. The train was stopped for his convoy to pass near Itadhi Gumti in Buxar. The people on the train were worried. I will ask for a high-level inquiry from the Railway Ministry.”