CM Nitish Kumar Hopes Liquor Prohibition Bill Amendment To Be 'pass With Unanimity'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on March 30, introduced the Bihar Liquor Prohibition Bill 2022 in the Assembly. The amendment introduced in the bill has a provision for getting bail after depositing a fine, for first-time offenders, failing which, they will have to face a one-month jail term.

Another provision involves the person who purchased liquor and violated the ban to name the shopkeeper from whom he bought the liquor. The govt is looking forward to the support from the MLAs to give a smooth passage of the bill. The copies of the bill were also distributed for all the MLAs to read.

Nitish Kumar on benefits of Liquor ban

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, listing down the benefits of Liquor prohibition in the Vidhan Sabha said, "According to the survey done by the Bihar Govt, 1.74 crore people have left drinking. More surveys have been ordered."

He also cited the delegations from various states visiting Bihar to study the ban and enforcement. "Delegations from various states have visited Bihar to study the liquor ban implementation and have praised the way the prohibition has been put in place," he said.

As the govt runs massive awareness campaigns to sensitise people about the havoc liquor drinking has created globally, he also noted that the revenue generation from liquor sales is not letting other states impose prohibition.

"The Bihar Govt has also been running massive awareness campaign against drinking liquor. Other states should also introduce liquor ban but they are unable to let go of the revenue from liquor sales," the Bihar CM said. Bihar at one point in time was earning over Rs 5,000 crore from liquor sales however the state took an in-principle decision and imposed the ban. Strikingly, the sales of vegetables have increased after the ban in Bihar. The CM appealed for unanimously passing the necessary amendments in the act for the successful enforcement of the prohibition

Steps taken to ensure prohibition in Bihar

Bihar has adopted an innovative and technology-enabled approach to the menace of illegal liquor trading. Helicopters were roped in to check the manufacturing and trading of illicit liquor. Bootleggers were tracked down by using drones.

The liquor law with all its success has also come under questioning in the Supreme Court. There are three pleas filed in various courts challenging the constitutional validity of the law. The SC has asked the state government to reply back to these pleas and has directed the Bihar HC to transfer similar pleas to itself.

A major point of contention with the law is the prohibition of granting anticipatory bail to the accused under the stringent state law, the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016. The matters pertaining to anticipatory bail have clogged the courts in Bihar with 14-15 judges occupied exclusively for these cases.

