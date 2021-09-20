Last Updated:

CM Nitish Kumar On Soren's Remark On Bhojpuri, Magahi: 'Bihar, Jharkhand Are Brothers'

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar responded to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's allegation on Bhojpuri, Magahi people, torturing men and women during the statehood movement.

Responding to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's major allegation on Bhojpuri and Magahi community of Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted, 'people in Bihar & Jharkhand have love for each other'. In a positive response, Bihar CM Kumar maintained that the people of Bihar have love for Jharkhand and that he does not know what people say 'politically'. CM Soren on Tuesday, September 14 alleged Bihar's Bhojpuri and Magahi people raping women during the statehood movement of 2000. 'Bihar and Jharkhand belong to the same family', said the CM Nitish Kumar.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren sparks controversy

After the Chief Minister made the remark on Bhojpuri and Magahi community, the Bihar unit of the BJP described the comments as ‘highly objectionable’ and alleged that they were aimed at dividing the society. Soren's party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), however, defended him saying promotion of regional languages is long overdue in the State. The fresh controversy came right after a row sparked over CM Soren's government decision early this month to allot a “Namaz Hall” on the premises of the Jharkhand Assembly.

Hemant Soren's statements on Bihar's community

Last week while speaking at an interview, the Jharkhand Chief Minister claimed, 'Bhojpuri and Magahi are not regional languages but borrowed languages. Speakers of those two languages are dominating persons, while local people are weak. So, some of them have started using the language of the powerful people'. While making a claim, he also mentioned that the fight that tribal society fought for a separate State for Jharkhand was of its regional and tribal languages, not because of Bhojpuri or Magahi. In sharp criticism, the Chief Minister also asserted, 'creating a Bihar (‘Biharikaran’) in Jharkhand cannot be allowed'. Party spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya told PTI that the party stands by what the Chief Minister has said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after deciding to promote regional languages in Jharkhand. However, it is pertinent to mention that despite Bhojpuri is spoken in Bihar on a larger scale; it is also spoken in parts of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and even in Nepal. Meanwhile, Magahi is also spoken in Jharkhand and Nepal. 

(With PTI inputs)

