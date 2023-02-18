CM Nitish Projects Himself As PM Candidate, Advises Congress To Fight Together 2024 Polls

In trying to create a pitch for himself as the face of the Opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate for the general elections 2024, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday urged ally Congress to fight the 2024 polls together. The Janata Dal (United) supremo said that if the Grand Old Party adhered to his advice, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be easily dethroned from the Centre.

Addressing the 11th General Convention of CPI(M) in Patna, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that he has met every leader of the Opposition parties and claimed that the leaders are "calling" him, thus indirectly pitching himself as the PM candidate. "They are calling me. It's up to the Congress party to decide. I want you people (Congress) to take a quick decision. If they take my suggestion and fight together, they (BJP) will go below 100 seats," he said.

"Congress should contest on seats where they are in a direct fight with the BJP leaving the rest for the regional parties," the Bihar CM said. Kumar made his remarks in the presence of Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid.

'Question on who will lead the Oppn will be decided later': Congress' Khurshid

Though CM Nitish did not ship himself for the PM's face for the 2024 elections directly, he suggested that the Opposition should choose its leader soon. "I have no personal ambition but my main aim is to unite the Opposition," he added. RJD leader and DyCM Tejashwi Yadav also asserted that Congress should take the decision and call a meeting of the Opposition to oust the BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Khurshid called the CM and DyCM's remarks "absolutely right". He opined that the question of who will lead the opposition will be decided only after the parties come together.

BJP takes jibe at Nitish Kumar

Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a jibe at CM Nitish over the latter's campaign to unite the Opposition ahead of the 2024 polls. Taking to his Twitter, Singh said, "In Bihar, they are lighting their own lamps with borrowed oil, how will they show a new day to India? Bihar did not develop for 17 years and Nitish ji has been looking for 'Samadhan' for a month. The state has not recovered from his rule and he is looking for unity for the (post of) Prime Minister."

बिहार में उधार के तेल से ख़ुद के दिये को रोशन कर रहे है, वो क्या भारत को नया दिन दिखाएगा।



17 साल बिहार का विकास नहीं हुआ और नीतीश जी एक महीने से समाधान ढूंढ रहे हैं।

इनके शासन से राज्य उबर नहीं पाया है और प्रधानमंत्री के लिए एकजुटता की तलाश कर रहे है। pic.twitter.com/oFgfWwlM8b — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 18, 2023

Notably, after severing his ties with the BJP in 2022, Nitish Kumar has been slammed by the NDA parties who have accused the JDU supremo of breaking the alliance for nursing the dream of becoming the PM.