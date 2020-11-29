'CM Of BJP': AAP Mocks Amarinder Singh For Backing Centre's 'early Talks' Offer To Farmers

On Sunday, AAP accused Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh of colluding with BJP in the context of the protest by thousands of farmers against the agrarian laws. Speaking at a press briefing, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha cried foul over Singh backing the Centre's offer of initiating talks with farmers before the scheduled meeting on December 3. According to Chadha, the senior Congress leader was behaving like the 'Chief Minister of BJP'.

Lashing out at the Punjab CM, he pointed out that BJP had used tear gas and water cannons on farmers. It is pertinent to note that Congress is the principal opponent of AAP in Punjab. Meanwhile, Chadha made it clear that AAP shall stand by the farmers and ensure all facilities for them.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha remarked, "Yesterday, Captain Amarinder gave a statement that Amit Shah is saying the right thing. He said that the farmers should accept the Union Home Minister’s offer along with all the conditions. Captain Amarinder is dancing to the tune of BJP. He has become the Chief Minister of BJP and not of Punjab. This is the same BJP which fired tear gas shells on India’s farmers. This is the same BJP which used water cannons on farmers. This is the same BJP which dug up roads when the country’s farmers wanted to come to Delhi."

Read: SAD Slams Centre Over Inconclusive Talks With Farmer Unions, Demands Repeal Of Farm Laws

Read: Farmers Haven't Fully Understood Farm Laws & Its Potential To Increase Income: NITI Aayog

Punjab CM's advice goes unheeded

A day earlier, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh requested farmers to reciprocate Shah's offer by shifting to the Nirankari Samagam Ground and ensuring early discussions to resolve their issues. According to the Punjab CM, both sides can come to a solution only by sitting across the table. He reminded the farmer unions that the purpose of their protest was not to inconvenience people but to build pressure on the Union government.

Stressing that the farmers had won half the battle already, the senior Congress leader urged them to make most of the opportunity to resolve the ongoing crisis. Moreover, the Punjab CM added that his government is ready to extend full cooperation to these negotiations and mediate if required. However, farmers' unions not only rejected the Union government's proposal but also warned of blocking 5 entry points to Delhi.

Read: Keep Farm Laws In 'abeyance' To Facilitate Discussion: Veerappa Moily To Govt