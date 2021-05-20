CM Pinarayi Vijayan & Co. Swing Into Action; Promise Plan To End Extreme Poverty In Kerala

After winning a historical mandate, 20 LDF ministers along with CM Pinarayi Vijayan took oath and assumed office as part of Kerala's 13th Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The Cabinet, which met for the first time after being sworn in by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, swiftly began work to turn its poll promises into reality. The Vijayan-led administration has said that it will implement a programme to alleviate extreme poverty, which it says will come into force on August 15. The details of the programme are yet to be disclosed.

"On India's independence day, Kerala will reaffirm the right of its citizens to be poverty free," CM Vijayan tweeted after the first Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The Kerala CM also said that the LDF government will enact a strong law pertaining to the right to housing. Acknowledging that several people are losing their houses because of foreclosure, Vijayan said that a committee has been asked to submit a report on the same by July 15.

LDF's poll promises

Significantly, while releasing the LDF manifesto prior to the elections this year, Pinarayi Vijayan had said that eradicating poverty in Kerala is a 'thrust area' of the manifesto. The Chief Minister had said that a survey will be conducted to identify the people facing poverty in the state.

"The support of the local bodies, cooperative societies, private sector as well as government institutions will be pooled to provide employment to those facing problems. There could be others needing direct financial support who may require rs 1 lakh to Rs 15 lakhs. Schemes will be evolved to provide financial aid," Vijayan had then said.

Apart from this, the LDF manifesto promised to increase spending on social welfare, health and education. The Left front has pledged to work towards modernization, free housing for the poor, enhanced social welfare pensions, improved public services, rapid re-skilling of unemployed youth and more.

Prior to the polls, the LDF had said that it would monthly welfare pension from ₹1,600 to ₹2,500. An estimated 60 lakh persons would benefit. It would include homemakers in the expanded pension net. It promised 40 lakh new employment opportunities, a ₹5,000-crore coastal development package, welfare schemes for taxi and autorickshaw drivers, coir and agriculture workers, traditional seafaring fishers, toddy tappers and cashew workers. The manifesto has promised a 50% hike in farm wages and also emphasizes on the State's tourism potential.

LDF creates history in Kerala

The polling for the 2021 state Assembly polls was held on April 6 with an impressive voter turnout of 74.06 per cent. After a hard-fought election campaign, LDF created history by becoming the first incumbent government in Kerala in nearly four decades to get re-elected. LDF bagged 99 out of 140 seats, 8 more than the 2016 election. UDF's vote share of 39.47% could not pose a challenge to the ruling alliance which garnered a vote share of 45.43%.

Notably, KK Shailaja has been dropped from Pinarayi Vijayan's Cabinet as he commences his second term. This comes as a surprise as she has been internationally credited for leading the state's successful response against COVID-19. In fact, all other sitting Ministers have been dropped as well. Shailaja will now function as the party whip in the Legislative Assembly. Find full list of Cabinet ministers here