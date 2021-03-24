CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes To HM Amit Shah On Alleged Harassment Of 4 Nuns In UP

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in the alleged harassment of nuns at Jhansi during a train journey in Uttar Pradesh. On March 19, it was reported that two nuns and two postulants when they were travelling from New Delhi to Rourkela were allegedly harassed by Bajrang Dal activist and they were also removed from the train forcefully by the Jhansi Police.

Referring to the reports, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his letter the Union Home Minister wrote, "I would like to bring to your kind attention the reported shocking incident of four nuns including two postulants subjected to harassment by Bajrang Dal members and the police at Jhansi while they were travelling by train from New Delhi to Rourkela in Odisha."

"It is reported that two postulants who had recently joined the Sacred Heart Congregation of the Delhi Province were travelling for the first time to their homes accompanied by two nuns were harassed and intimidated by around 150 Bajrang Dal activists."

Kerala Chief Minister pointed out, "It's reported that the nuns and postulants were forcefully made to alight from the train by the Jhansi Police in the absence of women police officials. The police also refused to acknowledge their identities, despite the nuns showing them their Aadhaar cards, stating that those were fake ID cards. It was only after the matter was taken up with higher officials and after the intervention of the Lucknow IG, that the nuns and postulants were released from the police station around 11 pm."

Kerela Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said that such incidents tarnish the image of the nation and its incident tradition of religious tolerance and practice. At last, Kerala Chief Minister requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in this matter and instruct the authorities to take strict action on all groups and individuals who disrupt the freedom of individual rights.

Nuns were detained on the suspicion of religious conversion

On March 19, four nuns were taken off Utkal Express from Delhi to Rourkela and detained for questioning by railway police in UP's Jhansi. Police officials had revealed that the nuns were detained after local Bajrang Dal activists complained that two of the women were forcibly being taken for religious conversion. However, during questioning, nothing as such came to light, and the four passengers were allowed to depart by the next train.

