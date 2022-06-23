Even as the Maharashtra political crisis continues to explode, NCP state president Jayant Patil on Thursday said the party would throw its weight behind Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and exuded confidence that the MVA government will stay in power. While speaking to reporters, Patil also said that the Chief Ministerial post has been given to Shiv Sena and they will decide whom they want to give it to. Later this evening, a meeting of all MVA MLAs will be held to brief them about the current political scenario, he added.

"We had a meeting at the residence of Sharad Pawar where the assessment of incidents that took place in the last 3-4 days was done. Pawar sahib instructed us that we should do everything that needs to be done to ensure that the MVA government remains in power. We will stand with Uddhav Thackeray and with this Govt," he said. NCP leader said, "At 5 pm today, I have invited all our MLAs for a meeting to brief them on the ongoing developments. Our MPs and organisation chief (Sharad Pawar) will be there too. The Chief Ministerial post has been given to Shiv Sena, it's their internal decision whom they want to give it to. Also, I don't think the Floor Test stage has been reached yet but whatever stage the government reach, we will speak about it then".

Chief Ministerial post has been given to Shiv Sena, it's their internal decision whom they want to give it to: NCP's Jayant Patil on political instability in MVA pic.twitter.com/EdQvuPrKLt — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

He further added, "If the government stays, we will stay in power, if the government goes we will sit in Opposition".

It is pertinent to mention that a total of 42 Maharashtra MLAs including 34 MLAs from Shiv Sena and 8 Independent MLAs are present with Eknath Shinde at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, as per sources.

Uddhav Says 'Sharad Pawar Insisted I Become CM’ amid MVA crisis

Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday expressed anguish over his 'own people' going against him, further stating that he is 'ready to resign' from the posts of both the party president and the Chief Minister of the state. Addressing a Facebook live, he made an emotional speech, saying that he is ready to quit if his own MLAs want him to do so, further appealing to the rebels to speak to him face to face first instead of speaking from Guwahati, where they are currently staying.

The Maharashtra CM also mentioned the 2019 state elections and said that he was reluctant to become the CM as he had no experience in contesting elections, however, NCP chief Sharad Pawar was the one who had insisted he takes up the top job of the state.

"We were opposition to Congress and NCP for 25 to 30 years. When all 3 parties came together in 2019, Sharad Pawar told me that I had to take responsibility of CM post. I didn't even have prior experience. But I took the responsibility. Sharad Pawar & Sonia Gandhi helped me a lot, they kept their faith in me. I was surprised that I became CM. But my own people are now questioning. I am ready to quit if my own MLAs want me to quit. You all are saying that you are not going to backstab Shiv Sena than why all this ? I am not going to Raj Bhawan as I have COVID. I am ready to go and meet governor," the Maharashta CM added.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction. Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

(Image: ANI/UddhavThackeray_Facebook)