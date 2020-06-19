CM Rupani Claims 'disputes' Within Gujarat Cong, Says 'Will Be Visible After RS Results'

Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Rupani has stated that there 'internal disputes' in the Congress party which will be visible after the Rajya Sabha election results. Rupani's claims come on the day of the polls along with hotel politics being witnessed in the run-up to the Upper House elections on Friday. The Gujarat Rajya Sabha contest is expected to be a close one as both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress do not have absolute numbers in the assembly to get all their candidates to win on their own.

READ | Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Gujarat BJP MLA Arrives In Ambulance From Hospital To Vote

'BJP will win'

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote in Gandhinagar, Rupani said, "The voting for Rajya Sabha elections has started. All the candidates of BJP will win. Congress knows that it will not win the election as their every strategy has failed and BJP's all MLAs are together. Congress has internal disputes and after the results, these will come out."

READ | RS Polls: Gujarat Cong Shifts 20 Of 65 MLAs To Five-star Hotel

Earlier this month, the Congress had divided 65 of its MLAs into four different groups as per their constituencies and kept them at four different places in and outside Gujarat in a bid to save them from 'poaching' attempts. The 20 MLAs, including Ashwin Kotwal, Geniben Thakor, Kirit Patel, Lakha Bharwad and Baldevji Thakor among others, were shifted to a five-star hotel located near Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday afternoon.

READ | Four Seats 5 Candidates: Gujarat RS Polls To See Close Contest

The BJP has fielded three candidates for the four seats, while the Congress, which has seen desertions in its legislative ranks, has given tickets to two nominees. MLAs will be voting to elect candidates for the Upper House of Parliament. The BJP, with its current numbers in the 182-member assembly, can easily win two seats, while the Congress on the basis of its House strength can bag one. The BJP has fielded Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramila Bara and Narhari Amin, while the Congress has given tickets to Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki.

READ | Gujarat Cong Asks EC To 'stop BJP From Misusing Police To Harass MLAs' Before RS Polls

(With agency inputs)