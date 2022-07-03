Eknath Shinde Makes First Address As CM In Maha Assembly; 'Shiv Sena-BJP Back In Power'

After BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Sunday, June 3, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave his first speech as CM in the Assembly.

Addressing the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the first time as Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde congratulated BJP's Rahul Narwekar for being elected with the full majority as the state Assembly Speaker. Recalling the names of the earlier Speakers of the Assembly including Nana Patole, CM Eknath Shinde said, “All of them have done honour to the Assembly. Leaders of Maharashtra are present here, representatives of the people. We all hope that the institute of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly would be safeguarded."

"Several issues need to be raised like the condition of the farmers. Several issues and problems are being faced by the people of the state, we hope that justice would be provided to them," CM Shinde said. He added that all the proceedings in the Assembly would be in line with the Constitution.

'BJP-Shiv Sena is back in power': Shinde

Speaking about his alliance with the saffron party, Eknath Shinde said that Shiv Sena and BJP are now back in power in Maharashtra and together they will take Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy of Hindutva.

"In the last 10-15 days, whatever happened, everyone has witnessed. Today Shiv Sena-BJP is back in power in Maharashtra. We are taking the legacy of the Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray," said CM Eknath Shinde. "Some said, we are in touch with some MLAs, sometimes it's 5, then 10, 20, and 25. I asked him to name them and would have provided them with the special charter flight. I was not expecting anything, but BJP respected our democracy and supported it. Whatever the perception or anticipation, it turned out to be wrong," he added.

CM Shinde said, "BJP have 115 MLAs and I have 50, even after that, it showed a bigger heart and gave me the CM post. I want to thank PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. I had no expectations regarding the CM post, however, BJP gave respect to me."

BJP's Rahul Narwekar elected as new Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

NDA candidate and BJP’s Rahul Narwekar was announced as the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Sunday. Rahul Narwekar sailed past the majority mark with 164 votes, as opposed to 107 votes registered for MVA candidate and Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi.

After his landslide victory, which helped prove the Shinde camp's decisive numbers, Narwekar was welcomed to the Chair of the Speaker with chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Sri Ram'.