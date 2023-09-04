CM Shinde Assures Marathas, Says Govt Will Do Whatever It Takes To Provide Reservation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured that the state government is standing strong with the Maratha community amid Opposition’s scathing attack on the Shinde government following police lathi-charge incident against the protestors in Jalna district. CM Shinde stated that his government is working on the Maratha reservation and affirmed that reservation will be provided to the Marathas.

Responding to the issue, Chief Minister Shinde on Monday said that he has personally taken note of the issue and is looking seriously into it. He stated, “The Bhosale Committee is working on it on the order of the Supreme Court. There was a selection of the committee, but no appointment was made. The then government didn’t take any decision over the issue then.”

The chief minister reaffirmed saying the government is with the Maratha community and will do whatever is required to provide the reservation. He said, “We are standing strong with the Maratha community. Instructions have been given to the committee. The panel is working as per the rules implied by the Supreme Court. We will do whatever it takes to provide reservation to the Maratha community. They should maintain peace and cooperate in maintaining law and order of the state.”

Additional DGP is probing lathi-charge incident, says Shinde

In addition to it, CM Eknath Shinde also pointed out that over 81 morchas (protests) have been taken out on the very same issue and none of them were violent.

Accusing the earlier Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government over the issue, Shinde said, “When Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister of Maharashtra, 16% reservation was given to the Maratha community. It was also approved by the Bombay High Court. But, when the government changed, the same (reservation to Maratha community) was challenged in the Supreme Court, following which the reservation was stayed.”



The CM also said that a report on the alleged lathi-charge will be filed by the Additional DGP, following which action will be taken accordingly. He reiterated that if required, a judicial probe would also be conducted.

Earlier, on Friday a clash broke out between the police and the protesters demanding the Maratha quota in Maharashtra’s Jalna district. During the clash, the police allegedly resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters. Several police personnel along with protestors got injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, after the incident of police lathi-charge on the protestors, Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil has sent out an ultimatum to the state government. Patil has clearly stated that the government should issue an ordinance over the reservation, otherwise he will even stop drinking water from Tuesday. He said, “The government should not just hold meetings, but it should take a decision on the reservation.”

He asserted that if a representative from the government comes to him next time, he should only come with a copy of the ordinance over the reservation with him.